Fearing police probe, woman masseuse leaps off second floor in Egmore

CHENNAI: A woman employed at a massage parlour and spa in Egmore leapt off the second floor of the building, fearing police inquiry, after a team of police personnel stormed into the parlour and conducted a surprise check.

The woman sustained severe injuries apart from multiple fractures as she landed on her hands and legs on the ground.

She was taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where she is recovering.

Based on a specific tip, the team comprising women police personnel had entered the massage parlour functioning on Ethiraj Salai.

The police team had videographed their search operation to avoid controversy and complaints of police excesses inside the premises.

As soon as the police entered the parlour, the team collected a ledger in which customers' details were written and inquired about the woman at the reception.

Meanwhile, another police team climbed to the partitioned rooms, where the women were engaged in massages with their clients.

Fearing police inquiry, four women reportedly hid on the sunshade after climbing through the window.

A woman police personnel noticed the women and pacified them to bring them back.

However, one woman jumped to escape from the police investigation.

During questioning, she told police that she had accidentally landed in the massage parlour job, while her family members didn't know about it.

She took the extreme step fearing that her identity would be exposed by the police.