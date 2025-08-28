Faulty escalators near Chromepet, MEPZ foot-over-bridges to be replaced

CHENNAI: The State Highways Department has invited bids for replacing the non-functional escalators at the foot-over-bridges (FOBs) near Chromepet and the Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) along the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road, in an effort to improve pedestrian safety and convenience.

Department officials said that the existing units would be dismantled and new heavy-duty outdoor escalators would be installed in its place.

“In addition to replacing the escalator, elevators would be installed on both sides of the MEPZ FoB. The ramp on the MEPZ side of the FoB will be dismantled to install a lift. This follows a request from the MEPZ management, which has deposited the cost with us,” the official added.

Unlike the existing escalators, the new ones come with a five-year warranty with free maintenance during the defect liability period.

The Chromepet project, valued at Rs 178.53 lakh should be completed within four months, while the MEPZ work, estimated at Rs 221.68 lakh, carries a three-month deadline. As per the tender, the contractor’s scope of work includes stainless steel handrails, granite kerbs, stone slabs and associated civil and electrical works.

Civic activist P Viswanathan said, “The Highways department’s tender to replace the existing escalators are much needed one the pedestrians, including senior citizens, were facing severe hardship in cross GST Road due to malfunctioning escalators. At the MEPZ, it’s a challenge every day to cross the road. The installation works must be executed at the earliest and also maintained properly.”

In response to Viswanathan’s complaint to the CMO in September last year, Assistant Engineer (Highways) at the Tambaram Division admitted that complaints were filed regarding the damaged escalator near MEPZ Sanatorium. The letter noted that the existing escalator was “completely worn out” and that a proposal had been forwarded to the government for sanction to replace it with new parts. It further assured that once approval was granted, the escalator would be installed on a priority basis.