Father, cousin arrested in Chennai for sexually abusing teenage daughter

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man and his teen nephew were arrested by the city police on Friday for sexually abusing the man’s 13-year-old daughter. Both were booked under Pocso Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and sent to judicial remand, police said.

Earlier in the day, the girl’s mother alleged that the Tiruvottiyur AWPS (All Women Police Station) personnel were reluctant to register a case against the suspects, and suggested the family members arrive at a compromise.

The parents had separated a few years ago, after which the girl lived with the father and his family, while her elder sister and son lived with the mother. Sources said that she had visited her mother recently and told her that her father and cousin were touching her inappropriately after which she took her to a hospital. On Friday, after enquiries, police arrested the two persons.