Fatal car crash on East Coast Road claims life of elderly man

CHENNAI: In a tragic accident, a 60-year-old man died and his family members were injured when the car they were travelling in collided with another vehicle on the East Coast Road on Monday.

The deceased, Venkatesan, a businessman from Koovathur, was driving his car towards Kalpakkam with his daughter-in-law, Monisha, and 2-year-old granddaughter Monika on Monday morning. All of a sudden, Venkatesan lost control of the vehicle, causing it to collide head-on with another car coming from Chennai towards Puducherry. While Venkatesan died on the spot, Monisha and Monika who suffered serious injuries are availing treatment at the Chengalpattu GH.

The Sathurangapattinam police have recovered Venkatesan's body and sent it to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem. Investigations are on.