Fatal accidents down by 14 per cent in Chennai, says GCTP

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) said there has been a 14 per cent reduction in fatal road accidents in the city in the first four months of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

As of April 25, there have been 149 fatal deaths on city roads, while during the same period in the last year, the number of fatal accidents on city roads was 173, official data provided by the city police said.

The city's numbers are consistent with the overall fatal accident reduction in the state, too. According to data provided by Tamil Nadu police headquarters, the state has recorded a 15 per cent drop in fatalities in the first quarter of 2025.

There were 4136 deaths in the first three months of 2025, against the 4864 deaths in the corresponding period in 2024.

The GCTP officials said various steps and remedial measures were taken to reduce road accidents and enhance road safety across the city through increased enforcement, patrolling, and awareness activities.

"In coordination with the experts, GCTP has facilitated many training programs for police personnel towards technological approaches for accident reductions and through workshops and safety education programs for schoolchildren, bus drivers, and delivery agents," an official release stated.

In addition to awareness campaigns, the GCTP has strengthened its enforcement strategy by booking more cases against overspeeding, drunken driving, speeding, and riding without helmets through manual checks and technological initiatives like ANPR cameras, 2D-speed radar system and vehicle interceptor system throughout Chennai City.

Furthermore, GCTP identifies and fixes accident-prone spots by improving road conditions, signage, and lighting.

"These collective efforts have led to a significant reduction in fatal deaths when compared to last year in Chennai city," police said.