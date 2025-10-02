Family of three drown; CM Stalin announces relief

CHENNAI: Chief minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of Rs. 9 lakh to the family of persons, who died drowning in sea near Thiruporur, on Thursday.

A government release said that 17 persons from Perambur went on a trip to Suleri Kattukuppam beach near Thiruporur on September 28. Of the 17 persons, C Venkatesan (36) died after drowning in the sea. His two daughters Karthiga (17) and Thulasi (16) also died and their bodies were found on September 30.

Saying that Stalin was pained hearing the news, the release added that Rs. 3 lakh each to the family of the victims from Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.