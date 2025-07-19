Family held for abducting man to retrieve loan in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police have arrested a family of three, including two women, who kidnapped a man and held him captive to retrieve the Rs 6 lakh loan borrowed by the victim's employer.

The kidnappers sent a video of the victim to his family members and asked them to liaise with his employer.

The victim, Yesu Babu, used to visit Chennai and Vellore often to work at a construction site. On Thursday, his brother, Durga Rao, filed a complaint with the CMBT police station after his family members received videos of Yesu Babu tied up with blood stains in a room, and the abductors demanded they talk with his employers, Somu and Ramu, in Andhra Pradesh.

The AP men had borrowed Rs 6 lakh cash from a moneylender, Shoba alias Susheela (52) of Mudichur and had defaulted on paying the interest amount, after which Shoba, along with her son, Vinay alias Prem (32) and daughter, Prashanth (23) plotted to retrieve the loan amount and the pending interest.

They kidnapped him and took him to a house in Urapakkam. Within hours of the alert, a city police team traced the location with the help of cyber crime team and rescued him.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.