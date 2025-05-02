Begin typing your search...
False fire alarm triggers panic at Chennai Secretariat
The officers said that a minor fault had occurred in the fire alarm and it has now been fixed.
CHENNAI: A sudden fire alarm at the entrance of the Assembly section in the Chennai Secretariat caused a brief panic among officials and security staff on Friday.
According to Daily Thanthi, inspection from the officials confirmed that there was no fire accident in the Secretariat.
The officers said that a minor fault had occurred in the fire alarm and it has now been fixed.
Normal operations resumed shortly after the incident.
Next Story