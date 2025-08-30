Fake gold export scam unearthed: CBI raids Chennai airport cargo and jewellery shops

CHENNAI: A gold export fraud worth several thousand crores has come to light, with fake gold-plated and covered ornaments being exported abroad instead of genuine gold jewellery.

Following this, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials conducted surprise raids at the Chennai Airport Cargo Customs office, the residence of a Customs Superintendent in Chengalpattu, and several jewellery shops in Flower Bazaar.

Gold jewellery manufacturers and wholesalers generally import 24-carat pure gold bars from foreign countries, melt them into 22-carat jewellery, and export them in bulk to Dubai, Qatar, Singapore, and European countries.

Under the Union Finance Ministry's rules, these exporters receive a zero-tax exemption on the re-export of gold bars converted into ornaments.

In contrast, individuals bringing gold from abroad are charged up to 38% customs duty at airports.

Investigations have revealed that certain exporters have been exploiting this exemption by manufacturing fake ornaments, plating them with gold, and exporting them abroad as genuine jewellery.

This large-scale fraud, allegedly carried out over several years, has caused losses running into thousands of crores to the Union Finance Ministry.

A portion of these fake ornaments is believed to have been exported to Dubai from Chennai Airport.

Based on confidential information, CBI officials launched simultaneous searches at the airport cargo complex, jewellery shops, and residential premises linked to the accused.

At Chennai Airport, customs officials inspect jewellery using specialized machines before sealing and exporting consignments.

However, CBI sources said that irregularities had been committed in the inspection process, enabling fake gold ornaments to pass off as genuine.

Officials are also probing whether the machines were tampered with to facilitate the fraud.

Preliminary findings suggest collusion between gold manufacturers, wholesalers, and customs officials in the scam.

In 2022 alone, gold jewellery worth about Rs 1,000 crore was exported from Chennai Airport to Dubai, raising suspicions that a portion of it could have been fake.