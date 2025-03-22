Fair delimitation meet to commence shortly in Chennai

CHENNAI: The multi-party meeting of leaders of seven states organised by the ruling DMK in the city to discuss the proposed delimitation exercise due in 2026 would commence in another 30 minutes.

Leaders of various political parties, including chief minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan, Telangana chief Minister Revanth Reddy and deputy chief minister of Karnataka D K Shivakumar besides leaders of BRS and AIMIM from Telangana, BJD from Odisha, Akali Dal from Punjab and various parties from Kerala have arrived at the meeting venue.

Information sourced from the meeting organisers showed that the ruling TDP from Andhra, a coalition partner of the BJP led union government, and TMC led by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, have abstained from the meeting. The list of participants accessed from the organisers did not comprise the names of the two major parties, mainly the TDP with whose support the minority regime led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains in power at the Centre.

Going by the meeting agenda shared by government sources, the meeting would be followed by a joint Media briefing around half past noon at the meeting venue, a luxury hotel at Guindy in the city.

According to DMK sources, chief Minister M K Stalin himself could brief the Media along with high-profile dignitaries after the meeting. In the event of not attending the Media briefing, Dmk Parliamentary party leader & Thoothukudi MP Kanimoli Karunanidhi, along with leaders from other states, would brief the media on the outcome of the first joint meeting.

It may be noted that the Guindy meeting is on the first of its kind discussed, the (AL) party meeting chat by chief Minister Stalin earlier this month. Similar meetings are likely to take place elsewhere in one of the seven states chief minister Stalin wrote to while inviting for today’s meeting.

While the Bjp has been accusing the Dmk and a few other opposition parties of stoking unnecessary fears about delimitation, the DMK opposition has been insisting that the Bjp lead Centre is conspiring to deceitfully, reduce the representation of the seven states, mainly the Southern states which successfully implemented population control programmes over the last several decades.

DMK President Stalin criticise the BJP, of trying to reduce the representation of the states where it is at its weakest, and disproportionately increase the parliamentary representation of highly populated northern states to ensure its dominance in the parliament.

According to sources familiar with the meeting preparations, Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is likely to make a PowerPoint presentation in the meeting to detail the political and administrative ill-effects of delimitation.

Chief minister Stalin who is expected to arrive at the meeting venue in a few minutes would briefly interact with the visiting chief ministers before entering the meeting Hall.

Meanwhile, Visiting dignitaries of the Fair Delimitation meeting organised by the ruling DMK in the city were presented a gift hamper comprising GI products craft by Self Help Groups embodying the authenticity, quality and heritage and the rich traditions of their places of origin.

The products include Kancheepuram silk Sarees, Pathamadai mats, Toda shawls, Kanyakumari cloves, Kovilpatti Kadalai Mittai, Ooty Varkey, Erode turmeric and Kodaikanal garlic. Provisions were made for the dignitaries to listen to the discussion in Malayalam, Hindi and Punjabi, besides Tamil and English.

Apparently, trying to demonstrate the linguistic discord with the BJP led Centre and assert their linguistic rights, the DMK even kept bilingual name boards of the dignitaries in the meeting hall.