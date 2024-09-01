F4 Chennai night street race LIVE: Practice over; qualifying sessions under way

CHENNAI: It’s Day 2 here at the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit and after a tumultuous start on Saturday, we can expect to see quite a bit of racing action today.

All the drivers got their first taste of the circuit late at night yesterday with Formula LGB cars going out on track for their first practice session at around 9 pm.

They were followed by the Indian Racing League (IRL) and Formula 4 cars.

Some drivers had expressed concerns over the dust on the track while going on fast laps but over the course of the session, the track got better and they were able to find grip.

Meanwhile, the final practice session began at 10:15 am today and went on till 11:35 am.

The qualifying sessions are under way now.