F4 Chennai night street race LIVE: Practice over; qualifying sessions under way
All the drivers got their first taste of the circuit late at night yesterday with Formula LGB cars going out on track for their first practice session at around 9 pm.
CHENNAI: It’s Day 2 here at the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit and after a tumultuous start on Saturday, we can expect to see quite a bit of racing action today.
They were followed by the Indian Racing League (IRL) and Formula 4 cars.
Some drivers had expressed concerns over the dust on the track while going on fast laps but over the course of the session, the track got better and they were able to find grip.
Meanwhile, the final practice session began at 10:15 am today and went on till 11:35 am.
The qualifying sessions are under way now.
Live Updates
- 1 Sep 2024 9:13 AM GMT
Qualifying Updates
Indian Racing League (IRL)
Alvaro Parante takes pole position followed by Nikhil Bohra and Rishon Rajeev to complete the top three.
The IRL cars were three seconds quicker than the Formula 4 cars with Alvaro topping the charts with 1.40.430 in IRL qualifying
- 1 Sep 2024 9:12 AM GMT
F4 Chennai night street race: GCC captures stray dogs at F4 Chennai night street race track
- 1 Sep 2024 8:33 AM GMT
Update: Formula 4
Hugh Barter from Godspeed Kochi took pole position clocking a time of 1.43.158.
He dominated the qualifying session with an advantage of over 1.5 seconds from Ruhaan Alva (Bengal Tigers)
- 1 Sep 2024 8:30 AM GMT
🏁Indian Racing League:— DT Next (@dt_next) September 1, 2024
We're back with Day 2 updates! The cars zoomed at thunderous speed in broad daylight!#dtnext #Formula4CarRace #Formula4 #Formula4Chennai #chennaiformula4 #Chennai pic.twitter.com/OH924yXT24
- 1 Sep 2024 8:09 AM GMT
Now, we kick start things on Day 2. Here's the schedule for an action packed day:
- 1 Sep 2024 8:06 AM GMT
