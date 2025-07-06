Eye Foundation’s 25th hospital opens in Vadapalani

CHENNAI: The 25th hospital of The Eye Foundation, a Coimbatore-based eye care solution provider, was inaugurated by The Eye Foundation Vadapalani, Coimbatore eye care, Ma Subramanian, advanced laser cataract surgery, intraocular lenses in Vadapalani on Sunday. The services include advanced laser cataract surgery and the entire range of intraocular lenses.

According to a press note, the hospital will have the world’s fastest and advanced lasik workstation and vitrectomy systems for correction of refractive errors and treating vitreo-retinal diseases respectively.

The new hospital is spread over 32,000 sq ft and has 5 operation theatres, 14 consultation rooms, 24 optometry lanes, seven investigation rooms, ophthalmic lab, optical outlet, drug store, 10 executive in-patient rooms and 25 comfortable day care units.

Dr Shreyas Ramamurthy, MD of the hospital, said, “An advancement in eye care, the Silk technology, is available at Vadapalani. Silk offers minimally invasive solutions for correcting myopia, astigmatism, and other refractive errors. Patients can return to normal activities the next day, with virtually no dry eye symptoms commonly associated with other laser procedures. It’s the first installation of the technology in TN, and only the fourth in India.”

Kuppuswami Chetti, chairman, Nalli Silks, Dr Partha Biswas, president, All India Ophthalmological Society and Nityasree Mahadevan, musician and carnatic singer were present in the event.