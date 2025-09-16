Extortion gang attacks shop owner, wife demanding mamool

CHENNAI: A grocery shop owner and his wife were assaulted by a four-member gang in Padi Kalaivanar Nagar on Tuesday night after they refused to pay an extortion amount.

The victim, Vel Murugan (33), was shutting down his shop when the group approached him and demanded a sum of Rs. 5,000 as ‘mamool’ .

Before Vel Murugan could respond, the assailants reportedly snatched the padlock he was holding and struck him on the head with it, causing a skull fracture. They then proceeded to physically assault him with their hands.

Hearing the commotion, Vel Murugan's wife, Tamil Mathi (29), who was inside the shop, intervened. In a shocking turn, one of the attackers allegedly slashed at her with a knife before the entire group fled the scene.

The injured couple was rushed to the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital. After receiving necessary treatment for their injuries, they have since been discharged and have returned home.

Following a formal complaint lodged by Vel Murugan, the J.J. Nagar police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Authorities are currently reviewing footage from surveillance cameras in the area to identify and apprehend the suspects.