Extension of special trains between Tambaram & Thiruvananthapuram in Jan 2025; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced that the extension of express trains would be operated between Tambaram and Thiruvananthapuram for the convenience of passengers.

The service of Train No. 06035 Tambaram – Thiruvananthapuram North AC Weekly Special (Fridays) leaving Tambaram at 7.30 pm and reaching Thiruvananthapuram North at 11.30 am the next day will be extended to run on January 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2025 ( 5 Services).

The service of Train No. 06036 Thiruvananthapuram North – Tambaram Weekly AC Special (Sundays) leaving Thiruvananthapuram North at 3.25 pm and reaching Tambaram at 7.35 am the next day will be extended to run on January 5, 12, 19, 26 and February 2, 2025 (5 Services), a release issued by Southern Railway said.