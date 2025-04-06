Extension of four special trains from, to Tambaram

CHENNAI: Services of four summer special trains have been extended to clear extra rush of passengers with existing timings.

As per a press note, services of Train 06035 Tambaram-Thiruvananthapuram north AC special will be extended from April 11 to May 2 and Train 6036 Thriuvananthapuram north-Tambaram AC special will be extended from April 13 to May 4.

Operation of Train 06012 Nagercoil-Tambaram superfast special will be extended from April 13 to May 4, and Train 06011 Tambaram-Nagercoil superfast special will be extended from April 14 to May 5. Reservation for these trains is open.

The revised coach composition of Train 06011/06012 Nagercoil-Tambaram-Nagercoil express will be one AC tier-II, six AC tier-III, eight sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches and a second class coach (divyangjan friendly), a pantry car and a luggage-cum-brake van, the release added.