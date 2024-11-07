Explore symbols of modern ambition at Sanjeeva Rao's Chennai art exhibition

CHENNAI: In The Race Towards Tomorrow is an upcoming solo exhibition by Sanjeeva Rao that explores themes of ambition, journey, and the unknown destinations that drive humanity forward. Through his powerful imagery, Rao invites viewers to reflect on society’s relentless pursuit of greener pastures and the complexities of progress. His compositions feature layered figures in motion, alongside symbols such as televisions, vehicles, and chairs, creating a vivid narrative around aspiration and the human condition.

“People move from one phase to another, and in this process, they learn a lot. They take both the good and the bad from their experiences. Society offers us much to learn from, and some people are shaped by their past. Through my work, I aim to represent the process by which people absorb and internalise these lessons,” Sanjeeva explains.

Objects like televisions, vehicles, and chairs are recurring elements in his art. “These are symbols of modern ambition. They appear suspended, much like the figures themselves, suggesting that fulfilment is fleeting and quickly replaced by new desires. I see people struggling every day, each in a race to achieve something. Through these symbols, I’m highlighting the cyclical nature of aspiration. Does the pursuit of progress lead to true satisfaction, or does it simply perpetuate an endless race?” the artist reflects.

While his figures may appear identical at first, a closer look reveals subtle differences, reflecting the complex relationship between conformity and self-expression. Another regular motif in his work is the zebra, which serves as a metaphor for a zebra crossing, symbolising the threshold to the next ambition. “Zebras are essentially beautiful donkeys. They work hard without always knowing the purpose behind their efforts. In many ways, human beings are the same. We often work tirelessly without fully realising what our true goals are,” he adds.

The exhibition is from November 7 to December 7 at Apparao Galleries, Nungambakkam.