Expired snacks seized in surprise raid at Pallavaram weekly market

CHENNAI: In a crackdown on the sale of substandard food items, officials from the Food Safety Department conducted a surprise inspection at the popular Pallavaram weekly market, operational since British era, on Friday, leading to the seizure of large quantities of expired snacks and chocolates, primarily targeted at children.

The raid was launched following numerous complaints that snacks, biscuits, and chocolates sold at the market were often of poor quality, past their expiry dates, and had their manufacturing or "best before" labels either missing or tampered with.

Acting on these tips, a special team of food safety officers descended upon the bustling market in the afternoon. Their inspection revealed a alarming reality: a significant portion of the packaged children's food products, biscuits, and chocolates were well beyond their expiry dates. Vendors were found to have either obscured or erased the printed dates to deceive customers.

Officials promptly confiscated the expired items, filling several boxes and loading them into their vehicles. Several vendors involved in the illicit trade were detained and later handed over to the Pallavaram police station for further legal action.

"The consumption of such expired food items, especially by children, poses a severe health risk and can lead to serious illness," a food safety official stated, highlighting the gravity of the offense.

The Pallavaram police have registered cases based on the complaint filed by the Food Safety Department, and a detailed investigation is underway.