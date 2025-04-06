Experience Bach’s Mass in B Minor with the MMA Choir

CHENNAI: The MMA Choir and the MMA Symphony Orchestra will present Johann Sebastian Bach’s monumental Mass in B Minor, one of the choral repertoire's most profound and majestic works. The concert will take place on April 6 at the Museum Theatre, Egmore, starting at 6.30 pm.

Regarded as one of Bach's most outstanding achievements, the Mass in B Minor is a transcendent blend of intricate choral writing, virtuosic solos, and orchestral grandeur. Composed over many years, the masterpiece spans the entire spectrum of human emotion and devotion. From the soaring Kyrie to the powerful Agnus Dei, Bach’s Mass remains a touchstone of Western classical music.

Under the baton of Augustine Paul, music director of the MMA Choir, the performance will feature Eshvita Menezes leading the MMA Orchestra. The concert promises to be a musically uplifting evening, presenting choruses, duets, and solos that showcase the talents of the performers. The full choir and orchestra will create a rich, harmonious experience for all attendees.

“We are truly honored to present this work. Bach’s Mass in B Minor is a monumental composition that speaks to the soul. It’s a privilege to share this with our music-loving community, and we hope it will inspire and move all who hear it. This Mass is regarded as one of the finest choral works in history, and I am confident the choir and orchestra will rise to meet its demands,” says Augustine Paul, music director of the MMA Choir and Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets for the performance are available on BookMyShow, at PMA School of Music, Etude School of Music, and through MMA Choristers.