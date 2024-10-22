Expect marginal surge in Chennai temperature for next few days

CHENNAI: After the first spell of northeast monsoon lashed the capital Chennai, the city and suburbs witnessed a slight surge in the maximum temperature for the last two days.

Officials at the Meteorological Centre stated that when the system prevailing over the sea moves northwards, the wind flow pattern is likely to change, resulting in a further surge in temperature in the coastal districts in the coming days.

An upper air cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level has become less marked. Under its influence, various parts of the State witnessed moderate to heavy rain in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, coastal districts including Chennai saw a slight surge in the temperature during the day for the last two days.

“The circulation prevails over the sea and after the intense spells during the onset of the northeast monsoon, the sky has been bright. So, it has led to an increase in the maximum temperature by 1-2 degree Celsius than normal. Additionally, the depression over east-central Bay of Bengal intensifies into a cyclonic storm and moves northwest. The coastal districts might receive westerlies,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, director, Area Cyclone Centre, RMC.

The change in wind flow pattern over the sea is likely to increase the maximum temperature in the land. Chennai and neighbouring districts are expected to witness a slight surge in the mercury level in the coming days. However, no abnormal increase in the temperature level will be recorded in the coastal districts.

As per the weather models, the maximum temperatures are likely to be near normal to slightly above normal over TN especially coastal and adjoining interior districts till October 31 due to change in wind pattern.