Expect heavy rain with thunderstorms to continue in Chennai; Yellow warning issued

CHENNAI: Due to the low-pressure area that formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, heavy rain that lashed the city since Monday night, is likely to continue for the next two days. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow warning for several districts, including Chennai, on November 13 and 14.

In the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Perungudi with 8 cm, followed by Alandur, Meenambakkam, Adyar, and Nandanam 6 cm each.

Many areas including Royapuram, Velachery, Ekkattuthangal, Tondiarpet, Ambattur, Mylapore, Alandur, Guindy and OMR have been receiving heavy rain from Monday night, leading to water-logging on interior streets and main roads on Tuesday morning.

Under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal, a low pressure area formed over the same region on Monday, laid over southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coasts on Tuesday and persisted over the same area. The associated cyclonic circulation now extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards. The weather official stated that the system prevailing over the sea is not likely to intensity.

For the next two days, heavy rain and thunderstorm is likely over north coastal, areas along the Western Ghats and southern parts of TN such as Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, and Theni.

On November 15 (Friday), Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and Tirupur are likely to receive heavy rain. The rest of the State might witness light to moderate rain.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the next 48 hours, as squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 km/h gusting to 55 km/h is likely to prevail over the TN coast, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area.

During the northeast monsoon (Oct 1 – Nov 12), TN received 256 mm of rainfall against the average 259 mm which is 1% deficit. The highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Coimbatore with 411 mm (73% excess) followed by Tirupattur with 63% more and Tirupur with 43% more.