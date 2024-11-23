Expect heavy rain in Chennai, many districts from Nov 25

CHENNAI: After hovering above the east equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining South Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal for the past few days, the upper air cyclonic circulation strengthened into a low-pressure area on Saturday, and is likely to further intensify into a depression in the next two days, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

Noting that this is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall, the weathermen have issued orange alerts for Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts from November 25-28.

The low-pressure area formed over the east equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining the Southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a depression over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal around November 25.

Thereafter, it is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coasts during the subsequent two days, said officials.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Ramanathapuram districts on Monday and Tuesday.

Predicting heavy rainfall, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, and Thanjavur on November 27 and 28.

The low-pressure area is likely to bring light to moderate rain to Chennai and suburbs for the next two days due to the increased moisture level over the sea. During the early morning hours, the city is likely to witness haze, which will lead to a drop in the maximum and minimum temperatures for the next 48 hours.

In view of the likely concentration of the system into a depression over central parts of the South Bay of Bengal, fishermen were advised not to plan for deep-sea fishing. Those who have already ventured into the sea are advised to return at the earliest, as squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the south Tamil Nadu coast, adjoining Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar.