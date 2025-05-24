Expansion begins at cruise terminal in Chennai Port

CHENNAI: The Chennai port has recently begun the expansion and modernization of its cruise terminal with the upgraded facility all set to be open for public use by September.

According to a report in The Hindu, the project aims to improve cruise tourism by ensuring better passenger handling capacity and facilitating smooth operations.

As part of this, the southern side of the terminal is being renovated to include boarding and disembarking areas, ensuring easy passenger movement and quicker entry and exit. Once completed, the terminal’s capacity is expected to increase from 1,000 to 1,800 passengers.

Apart from this, other improvements include new elevators on the eastern and western sides, escalator installation, upgradation of the baggage handling system and separate screening and frisking zones for international arrivals. Renovations are also underway for washrooms, mezzanine level and also the northern and southern sections of the terminal.

With only the northern side of the Chennai Port initially being operational, the area became very congested, which has resulted in the current expansion.

Authorities noted that the upgrades will reduce passenger waiting times, improve comfort and attract more cruise ships. The immigration department is also enhancing facilities to ensure seamless passenger clearance.

Industry experts said that Chennai, with its strategic location, could emerge as a key hub for cruise travel to destinations like Puducherry, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Lakshadweep, and Port Blair. In view of this, modernizing the terminal to international standards could help in attracting better opportunities, they added.