Exotic birds die of suffocation during smuggling attempt at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Six rare Black-collared Starling birds died of suffocation while being smuggled from Thailand to Chennai, causing a commotion at Chennai International Airport.

A private passenger flight from Bangkok, landed at Chennai International Airport, where customs officers conducted routine checks on arriving passengers.

One of the passengers, a man from Chennai, was returning from a tour in Bangkok.

Upon inspecting his luggage, officers discovered six of the exotic birds concealed in cages.

The birds, known for their distinctive black collars and yellow eye rings, were found in a distressed state.

Wildlife officials confirmed that the birds were Black-collared Starlings, a species native to South China, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore, and not found in India. They belong to the myna bird family.

Upon examination, all six birds were found dead. It was revealed that they likely suffocated during the smuggling attempt while being kept in cages and hidden in the passenger’s belongings. Customs officials safely disposed of the deceased birds following safety protocols.

The passenger involved in the smuggling attempt was detained for investigation.

During questioning, he claimed that the six birds included three males and three females and that he intended to keep them as pets, like parrots and mynas.

However, he lacked the necessary documentation for importing the birds.

The illegal trafficking of rare birds has raised alarms among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists, while the deaths of these exotic creatures have sparked outrage.