Exhibition aims to enhance Chennai’s art scene

CHENNAI: After successfully uniting artists from across the country for the Oviya Sangamam event earlier this year, Selvakannan Rathinam is back with another groundbreaking art show. Aimed at expanding Chennai’s art scene, the IAF Elite Art Fair seeks to bring elite art enthusiasts and buyers under one roof.

“Taking inspiration from tier-one cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, this is Chennai’s first elite art show. We’re setting up various stalls, and it will be on par with international standards, with a high budget. People often underestimate Chennai’s potential. With Oviya Sangamam, we saw around 11,500 footfalls and over Rs 30 lakh in sales. It was an eye-opener that revealed the true capacity of the city,” says Selvakannan, founder of Indian Art Factory.

He also highlights the ground reality by comparing Mumbai and Chennai. “For example, stall rent in Mumbai ranges between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1,00,000. In contrast, we’ve kept it pocket-friendly in Chennai, starting at just Rs 16,000,” he adds.

The three-day art extravaganza will showcase the works of many senior artists, with a minimum of 5,000 artworks on display. “We expect 500 artists to participate in the art fair, which will feature not just paintings but also sculptures, and more. Currently, artists from eight other states have registered, as they find it more affordable than in other major cities,” Selvakannan notes. To attract more footfall, entry will be free for school students.

“Our aim is to raise awareness about such opportunities and expand the art landscape,” he says, adding that the people of Tamil Nadu are still becoming familiar with the concept of diverse art shows. The Indian Art Factory has reached out to various celebrities to increase visibility and challenge stereotypes about the city’s art culture. The art show will take place from August 15 to 17.

– To participate and submit your artworks for the IAF Elite Art Fair, contact 8122317518.