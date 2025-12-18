Ex-staff uses duplicate keys to steal Rs 11 lakh; buys iPhones, starts moneylending

CHENNAI: The Kodungaiyur police arrested two men for using duplicate keys to steal Rs 11 lakh from the residence of the former employer of one of them. They used the cash to buy two iPhones and also loaned money for interest, police said.

The police had registered a case based on a complaint from S Ashok Kumar (68) of Srinivasa Perumal Koil Street, who runs a printing press in Mannadi.

On November 25, he noticed that the Rs 11.06 lakh cash he had kept in his locker was missing and filed a complaint.

Investigations led to the arrest of Abbas (38), who used to work as a driver for the family, and Riyaz (23) of Vyasarpadi.

"Abbas knew that Ashok had all the keys in a bunch. He borrowed the latter’s two-wheeler in the pretext of buying petrol and made duplicate keys of the house keys. He then entered the house when the elderly man was at work and stole the cash," an official said.

Police recovered Rs 4.5 lakh cash, iPhones and promissory notes that the accused collected from those loanees. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.