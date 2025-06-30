Ex-serviceman among 3 kidnap consultant for cheating

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested an ex-serviceman, along with two persons, for kidnapping a man who allegedly cheated him of Rs 4 lakh after promising a job in the customs department.

The victim, identified as Stephen, of Seven Wells, was working at a consultancy office. On June 26, Stephen called his wife over the phone and, citing an emergency, asked her to transfer Rs 1 lakh immediately to his bank account.

The woman transferred Stephen the money; however, she could not reach her husband over the phone, after which she approached the police. Muthialpet Police registered a man missing case based on a complaint from Jannath (53) and began investigations.

His last location was found to be in Puducherry, and a team dispatched found him detained in a room against his wishes and rescued him.

Probe revealed that he was bundled up in a car by a gang led by ex-serviceman Prem Anand (41) of Tiruvanmiyur and was detained in Puducherry, where he was threatened to return the money he took from the latter.

Prem Anand had paid Stephen Rs 4 lakh after the latter had promised a job in the customs department. But Stephen failed to get Prem Anand the job and dodged him when he asked him to return the money. This led the ex-serviceman to take matters into his own hands.

Muthialpet police have arrested Prem Anand and two of his friends, Sathyaraj (38) and Murugan (40) – both from Puducherry and seized the car used in the kidnapping.

Search is on for others involved. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.