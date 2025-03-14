Ex-MLA's murder: Convict who disappeared on parole arrested after 8 yrs in Chennai

CHENNAI: A history sheeter and a convict in the murder of former legislator MK Balan, who came out on parole in 2017 and went off the police radar for eight years, was nabbed by a special team of Chennai police on Thursday.

The history sheeter, Somasundaram alias Somu (49) was among the 18 suspects arrested by the Chennai police in the sensational murder of former MLA MK Balan, who was kidnapped and murdered on December 30, 2001.

Balan, who became a legislator on the AIADMK ticket, later shifted his allegiance to DMK. He was kidnapped when he was on his morning walk.

In 2004, a fast-track court in Chennai sentenced 16 of the accused, including Somu, to life imprisonment. Police said that Somu, who was detained in the convicted prison block in Puzhal prison, came out on parole in 2017 and then disappeared. The prison officials lodged a formal complaint to track him.

Meanwhile, two other courts had also issued non-bailable warrants against Somu in the cases filed against him at MKB Nagar and Otteri police station. A police team narrowed down Somu to a hideout in Mullai Nagar and arrested him on Thursday. He was then produced before a magistrate court in the city and remanded in Puzhal prison.