Ex-lover arrested for assaulting Anna University student inside campus

CHENNAI:An engineering graduate, who allegedly assaulted his former girlfriend inside the Anna University campus where she is pursuing postgraduation, was arrested by the city police on Saturday.

The accused also threatened to share their intimate pictures on the internet after she called off the relationship.

The complainant, a second-year PG student who resides in the university hostel, was in a relationship with the accused, Ramkumar, when she was an undergraduate student at a private institute in Sholinganallur.

She broke off the relationship due to personal differences. However, Ramkumar continued to harass her continuously by contacting her over phone and insisting on meeting in person. As she kept ignoring him, Ramkumar entered the university campus in April and confronted her outside the hostel.

He allegedly assaulted the woman and threatened to share their private photos and videos if she does not communicate with him.

After the student filed a complaint, the Kotturpuram All Women Police Station (AWPS) officials registered a case and arrested Ramkumar. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

It may be noted that the accused had intruded into the campus without authorisation merely four months after a second-year engineering student was sexually assaulted by an outsider, Gnanasekaran.

Early this month, Gnanasekaran was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mahila Court. The court held that he must undergo at least 30 years of imprisonment without remission as part of the sentencing.