Ex-AIADMK minister's son cheats sister of Rs 17 crore, held at Chennai airport while fleeing to Malaysia

CHENNAI: The Chennai City Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested former AIADMK minister S Shanmuganathan's son and Thoothukudi corporation ward councillor SPS Raja (35) in a Rs 17 crore cheating complaint filed by his sister.

Apprehending arrest, Raja attempted to flee to Malaysia but was intercepted at the Chennai airport last week, police said.

According to the complainant, A Ponnarasi of Iyyappanthangal, her brother induced her to invest in his company, M/s Ommeena Pharma distributors Pvt Ltd, with a promise to allot 16% shares in the company. He also availed a loan of Rs 11 crore by mortgaging her properties in Nandambakkam and Sriperumbudur, she said.

Subsequently, without her knowledge, Raja transferred part of the amount to another of his firm, M/s Ashun Exim. Raja also obtained 300 sovereigns from her with offer to give share in his proposed stone quarry business in Thoothukudi. He then pledged the jewellery and with that amount, he purchased 40 acres of land in his own name, her complaint alleged.

Apart from not allotting shares as promised, Raja and his wife, Anusha, also forged her signature and transferred the shares in a stone quarry firm to Raja's name. They then fabricated a resignation letter in her name and uploaded it on the Registrar of Companies (ROC) online portal, and removed her from the position of director and appointed Anusha in her place, Ponnarasi alleged in her complaint.

After registering a case, CCB's Entrustment Document Fraud wing initiated a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Raja, who was absconding.

On June 10, when Raja attempted to fly to Malaysia, a team led by Assistant Commissioner (ACP) Gayathri and inspector A Kamala Mohan arrested him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.