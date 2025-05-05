Escalator malfunction temporary, caused by power disruption: Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: Reacting to a news story titled, ‘Frequent malfunctioning of escalators at int’l airport rankles passengers’, published in DT Next on May 3, the Chennai International Airport acknowledged the temporary disruption was caused by a localised power trip affecting one escalator near Terminal 1’s bus lounge on May 1.

But it also said that and said that immediate action by its maintenance team restored services swiftly, minimising passenger inconvenience.

“During the brief period of disruption, a few passengers attempted to walk down the non-operational escalator despite clear guidelines displayed that advise against such actions due to safety concerns at multiple locations throughout the terminal, including on the units themselves. It is important to note that elevators and alternative escalators in the vicinity were fully functional and accessible. Clear signage exists to guide passengers to these options,” said a communication from the airport.

It also mentioned that airport staff were deployed in the area and available to assist those needing directions or additional support. “Passengers are always encouraged to seek help from the staff rather than resort to potentially unsafe alternatives,” the communique added.