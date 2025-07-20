EPS says his campaign receives overwhelming response from TN people

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has expressed gratitude for the overwhelming public support received for his campaign ‘Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’, aimed at exposing what he called the “failure model” of the MK Stalin-led government.

Palaniswami, in a statement, stated that he has met 12.5 lakh people across 31 constituencies in eight districts since the campaign’s launch on July 7 at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district. He added that he has interacted with representatives from various sectors, including fishermen, farmers, weavers, entrepreneurs, youth, unemployed graduates, residents’ welfare associations, merchants, women’s self-help groups, doctors, and students.

They have listed out the anti-people policies of the DMK government over the last 52 months, describing it as a “failure model”, he said and continued that the people were questioning when he would return as Chief Minister to address their issues.

He exuded confidence that the campaign would continue to gain momentum in the coming days, ultimately leading to the end of the DMK regime in the 2026 Assembly elections and the return of the AIADMK to power.