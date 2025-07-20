EPS says his campaign has received overwhelming response from TN people

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has expressed gratitude for the overwhelming public support received for his ‘Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ campaign, aimed at exposing what he called the “failure model” of the MK Stalin-led government.

Palaniswami, in a statement said that he has met 12.5 lakh people across 31 constituencies in eight districts since the campaign’s launch on July 7 at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore. He added that he has interacted with representatives from various sectors, including fishermen, farmers, weavers, entrepreneurs, youth, unemployed graduates, residents’ welfare associations, merchants, women’s self-help groups, doctors, and students.

They have listed out the anti-people policies of the DMK government over the last 52 months, describing it as a “failure model,” he said and added that the people were questioning when he would return as Chief Minister to address their issues. He exuded confidence that the momentum would lead to the end of the DMK regime.