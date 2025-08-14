EPS, OPS condemn mid-night arrest of protesting cleanliness workers

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and expelled party leader O Panneerselvam have strongly condemned the arrest of cleanliness workers and their supporters, who have been protesting since August 1, demanding the withdrawal of privatisation efforts and regularisation of their jobs. The arrests were made during the late hours of Wednesday.

In a post on social media, Palaniswami criticised the DMK government for using force against cleanliness workers who had risked their lives to clean the city during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Are they anti-social elements, criminals, or naxalites, for the police to evict them from the pavement outside Ripon Building in the middle of the night?” he asked.

“They are poor and humble people. What is wrong in protesting peacefully to demand the DMK fulfil its own election promise?” he added, recalling a letter written by Chief Minister M K Stalin, when he was the Leader of the Opposition, urging the then government to make the cleanliness workers permanent.

“In 79 years of independent India, no government has ever unleashed such midnight repression against cleanliness workers, who serve both the government and the people,” Palaniswami said, demanding their immediate release. He warned that the time was not far when the people of the state would give a fitting reply to the ruling party.

In a separate statement, Panneerselvam also condemned the DMK regime for the arrests. He said the protesting workers were armed with evidence that the DMK had promised to regularise their jobs once in power and demand the government to materialise it. However, ministers are now denying having made such a promise, while the CM remains silent.

“If the government continues to ignore the pain and tears of these workers, it will inevitably lead to its downfall,” Panneerselvam cautioned.