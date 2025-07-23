EPS alleges Group IV QPs were transported in pvt buses sans proper sealing, seeks re-exam

CHENNAI: Calling the Group-IV exams of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission the “epitome of irregularities”, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded that the Tamil Nadu government cancel the examination held on July 12 and conduct a re-examination.

AIADMK general secretary also demanded that Chief Minister MK Stalin order a probe by a retired High Court judge into the alleged irregularities in conducting the exams and take appropriate action against the errant officials.

Referring to media reports about the question paper for July 12 being transported to Madurai and Salem in private buses without proper packing and sealing, Palaniswami said such incidents had sparked controversy. Moreover, there were complaints that most of the questions in the Tamil subject were out of the syllabus. “The exam for the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) posts in the Group IV category is crucial to the administration of the government. The post was created by former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran to fulfil the aspirations of youngsters, irrespective of their caste and religion, to join government service,” said Palaniswami in his social media post.

However, the Stalin-model government’s lethargic approach to conducting the exam had jeopardised the future of government job aspirants. He reiterated his demand for the cancellation of the exam and the conduct of a re-examination. He also urged the government to order a probe headed by a retired HC judge into the irregularities.