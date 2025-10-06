Entrepreneur says finance ministry inquiry signals genuine reform effort

CHENNAI: Wintrack Inc. founder Prawin Ganeshan on Sunday said he entered a Finance Ministry inquiry into his allegations against Chennai Customs “with no expectations” but left convinced that the government was genuinely committed to addressing systemic issues faced by entrepreneurs.

“I attended the inquiry with a blank mind, thinking it would be a one-sided process. After the first session, I realised that the government and the Ministry of Finance are serious about resolving entrepreneurs’ challenges and finding lasting solutions,” Ganeshan wrote on X.

He said the proceedings had given him renewed optimism, noting that concerns from multiple businesses were heard, not just those of Wintrack Inc. “Not only our grievances, but issues raised by others were also listened to. The future looks promising, with growth for all,” he added.

In later posts, Ganeshan acknowledged that the inquiry could lead to stringent action against anyone found guilty, including his own firm if wrongdoing were discovered. “No one will be spared,” he said, adding that Wintrack’s goods continue to remain in bonded warehouses awaiting clearance.

Ganeshan stated that the government had taken note of the public outcry and appeared committed to structural reforms to enhance transparency in import and export operations.

The inquiry followed a viral post by Ganeshan that alleged corruption at Chennai Customs, where he claimed officials demanded Rs 1.5 lakh in bribes to clear minor consignments. He said the experience had forced him to shut down Indian operations within 45 days. He had shared WhatsApp messages, payment receipts and videos to support his claims, which drew nationwide outrage and renewed debate over bureaucratic corruption.

Ganeshan said the Finance Ministry has appointed a senior official to ensure a fair and transparent probe, adding that Wintrack had fully cooperated by submitting evidence and testimonies. “The Government has taken this issue seriously; changes will be made to ease business,” he said, describing the inquiry as “transparent” and “encouraging.”

Officials are expected to submit their findings soon. Observers say the episode could serve as a test case for reform within India’s trade infrastructure, potentially rebuilding trust between businesses and regulatory bodies. Ganeshan said he would continue to share updates, expressing confidence that “this time, good will happen for all” in the import–export ecosystem.