Enter the mysterious ‘Bratman’ universe with Little Theatre's Christmas pantomime in Chennai

CHENNAI: It’s that time of the year, when Chennai witnesses some of the unique Pantomimes, ahead of Christmas. Since 1995, Little Theatre, one of the oldest theatre groups in the city, has been presenting unique pantomimes. This year, they are back with Bratman, revolving around the mysterious world of superheroes.

“We announced the theme for the next Panto during the previous year’s performance. After many discussions, we chose the Batman universe, as it is filled with fun and uniqueness. Most importantly, this year’s Panto is dedicated to my grandmother, Supriya Cheriyan, who passed away recently. She is the oldest person to perform on stage in an English theatre in Chennai when she was 92,” says Rohini Rau, a trustee at Little Theatre.

Pantomime is a unique tradition in the United Kingdom. The central character is a woman, which will be played by a male on stage, and there will be the principal boy and girl which will be performed by females. There is a Panto animal that interacts with the audience. Notably, nobody ever dies in a Pantomime and it emphasises the concept that in the end good wins over evil.

The brain behind the Bratman’s story is actor Krishnakumar (KK), who also directed the play. It is a massive production with around 50 kids and more than 30 adults performing on stage, and 20 adults helping backstage. He is training the performers as well as most of them are newcomers.

Talking about how audiences are evolving, KK shares, “At some point in time, people perceived English theatre as an elitist space. And that is gradually changing now. We are competing with the films and the comfort OTT platforms are offering people. We have to convince people that live performances offer a complete package with fight, morals, humour, entertainment and mystery. But everyone is gradually understanding the potential of theatres.”

“Plays help kids positively, making them stay away from the toxic digital world at an early age. My child watched her first play when she was 2 years old. I was amazed by her involvement and focus. Now, she is debuting with Bratman at four. With theatre, improvisations happen at the last minute and going beyond the script takes place spontaneously. Participation and interaction from the audience is the cherry on the cake in Pantomimes,” Rohini adds.

Bratman, a Christmas Pantomime, will be staged at the Museum Theatre, Egmore, from December 14 to 19. Head to their website to book your slots.