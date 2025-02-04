Ensure adequate care while transporting cattle: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed ensuring a slew of measures while transporting cattle, including space requirements and certification during long journeys.

Transporters of cattle should ensure adequate space for them to stand, lie down and turn around during transportation.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar gave the directive recently while dismissing the petitions filed by Abbas Manthiri and two others, which challenged an order of the Judicial Magistrate, Chengalpattu declining interim custody of 117 cattle that were rescued while being transported illegally in an inhumane condition. They were being taken in lorries to Kerala allegedly to be slaughtered and were sent to goshalas.

The judge said no doubt, in the case on hand, large numbers of cattle were transported by the petitioners in an inhumane manner, and in container lorries. It is seen from the records the cattle were transported from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala, without providing basic facilities like food, water and sufficient place to stand.

Initial inquiry and the report from the veterinary doctor revealed the cattle were transported in unhygienic conditions, with chilli flakes sprinkled and chillies placed in the eyes of cattle to keep them awake. The cattle were below 10 years in age, thus, there was a clear violation of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Transport of Animal Rules, 1978, the judge added.

The judge said Rules 47 to 56 of the Transport of Animal Rules, 1978 specify no goods vehicle should carry more than six cattle and there should be a valid certificate by a qualified veterinary surgeon that the animals were fit to travel and each consignment should bear a label showing the name and address of the consignor and the consignee.

"Absolutely, nothing has been followed in this case and the trial Court was right in dismissing the petitions filed by the petitioners, which needs no interference," the judge said.

The present arrangement of maintaining the cattle in the respective goshalas be continued till the trial was completed and final orders passed entrusting custody of cattle, the judge added.

There were several rules and practices that must be followed to ensure the safety and well-being during the transit of cattle. Transporting cattle was a careful process that requires strict adherence to animal welfare regulations, proper vehicle equipment, and ensuring the cattle's health and safety during the journey, the judge added.

In his directions, the judge said safety must be ensured while loading and unloading of cattle, in order to prevent injury and stress. The ramps and loading docks should be designed to prevent cattle from slipping or falling.

During transit of cattle, they must be provided ventilation and ensured warm temperatures in the container/vehicle, the judge added.

The judge said in case of long transit of cattle through vehicles, food and water should be provided in the interregnum period of pick-up and drop points. Before transporting the cattle, it has to be checked whether the cattle were fit to be transported. During transportation, the heads of cattle need to be monitored for any signs of distress, injury or illness, and if found, it should be removed immediately from the vehicle and treated, the judge added.

The judge said the transport Vehicles should be cleaned before transportation of cattle, to avoid spread of disease. Proper documents from the respective officers should be obtained by the purchasers/transporter while in transit of cattle, the judge added.

The judge said in case of long journeys, a certificate from the veterinary doctors should be obtained on how long and how far the cattle can be transported. After arriving at the destination, cattle should be monitored for signs of any injury and if any, must be taken care of, the judge added.