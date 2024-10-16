CHENNAI: Fishermen in and around Ennore have urged the State government to take action to minimise the impact of flooding and inundation in North Chennai in the monsoon season by removing blocks from Kosasthalaiyar River and Ennore backwaters.

In an open letter to Revenue department Minister KKSSR Ramachandran and Secretary P Amudha, fishermen said that since 1960s, when the first thermal power plant was set up and industrialisation intensified in Ennore and Manali regions, the Ennore wetlands, their livelihoods and identities have degraded considerably due to industrial encroachments and pollution.

The letter added that some of the Tantransco (Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation) towers have been constructed around Napalayam bridge near the Manali New Town, exactly at the point that Kosasthalaiyar River enters the Ennore Creek merging with the floodwaters from Puzhal Eri’s surplus waters.

“The Konamudukku Kalvai was illegally filled by Tangedco using dredged sea sand and concrete foundation was laid for pillars. Despite Madras HC orders to remove the concrete foundation that’s impeding the flow of water and boat traffic, the task has not been completed till date. Konamudukku river section is among the deepest sections of the river’s backwaters. However, due to the illegal dumping, the river floor in this section is exposed during low tide,” they said.

Adding that the section of the river from Mun Konamudukku to Kandachedi Paadu is silted up due to sand deposits moved here by the tide from Tangedco’s Konamudukku dumping, the letter highlighted that 3 roads laid across the Buckingham canal for carrying out plantation under CRRT’s (Chennai River Restoration Trust) habitat restoration project block the canal even after the plantations are completed.

“Between Nooradi and Puzhuthivakkam Paadu, a road laid across Buckingam canal by Tantransco for installing transmission towers is still not removed even after it was erected. Also, the river has been blocked at Vilamaram Paadu to construct Peripheral Road,” they added.

Fishermen also demanded the government to remove blocks at Pin Puliyamaram Paddi to Lock Munai and Manja Machine Kalvai to Jallikuzhi to enable free flow of water in the river.