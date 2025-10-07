Engineering student seriously injured in knife attack by classmate in Chengalpattu

CHENGALPATTU: A first-year student of a private engineering college near Madurantakam was stabbed in the neck by a fellow student from the same college on Tuesday. Sources said the attack happened after both fought over a girl.

Police said the students, both aged 17 and hailing from Vennangupattu village, were first-year students of a private engineering college at Paiyampadi village near Madurantakam. The two had reportedly quarrelled a week ago.

On Tuesday morning, when the injured student was on his way to the college, the other boy, who was waiting near a temple close to the campus, allegedly attacked him with a knife. The victim sustained serious injuries on his neck and collapsed on the spot.

Fellow students alerted the 108 ambulance service, and the injured teenager was taken to Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital, where he is being treated in the intensive care unit.

The public and students caught the other boy who tried to flee, and handed him over to the police.

Sethamoor police registered a case of attempted murder, arrested the minor and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board. He was later sent to the Chengalpattu government observation home.

Preliminary investigation revealed that both students were in a dispute over a girl, police said. Further investigation is under way.