Engineering student dies by taking lethal injection in Kodungaiyur

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old engineering student who was in his third year and was suffering from mental health problems, allegedly died by suicide by administering a lethal injection in his home in Kodungaiyur.

He was found unconscious in his room by his family members, who alerted the authorities. Police recovered a syringe and empty vials from his residence.

The investigation revealed that he was studying at a private college in Avadi. His body was moved to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Further investigations are on.