Begin typing your search...

    Engineering student dies by taking lethal injection in Kodungaiyur

    He was found unconscious in his room by his family members, who alerted the authorities

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 April 2025 11:12 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-04-02 16:16:46  )
    Engineering student dies by taking lethal injection in Kodungaiyur
    X

    Representative Image (File)

    CHENNAI: A 20-year-old engineering student who was in his third year and was suffering from mental health problems, allegedly died by suicide by administering a lethal injection in his home in Kodungaiyur.

    He was found unconscious in his room by his family members, who alerted the authorities. Police recovered a syringe and empty vials from his residence.

    The investigation revealed that he was studying at a private college in Avadi. His body was moved to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

    Further investigations are on.

    injectionCollege StudentMobile addictionStudent death
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X