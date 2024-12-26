Engine failure forces Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight to return to Chennai airport, make emergency landing

CHENNAI: An IndiGo Airlines flight that was bound for Bengaluru had to make an emergency landing around 20 minutes after taking off from the Chennai airport. The flight reportedly experienced engine failure while mid-air, sources said.

The flight had taken off from the city airport at 8.40 am with 107 passengers and six crew members on board. Upon noticing the engine failure, the pilot promptly alerted the air traffic control staff, diverted the flight back to the Chennai airport, and made an emergency landing at around 9.05 am.

Post that, the flight passengers were evacuated and taken to the airport's waiting area.

The aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks. According to airport officials, the passengers will be accommodated on another flight to Bengaluru after necessary arrangements are made.