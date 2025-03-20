EMUs on Moore Market Complex – Gummidipundi section cancelled; special trains to operate

CHENNAI: Several EMU trains operating on the Moore Market Complex (MMC) – Gummidipundi and Sullurupetta sections will be fully cancelled on Thursday due to a line block in the Chennai Central – Gudur section between Ponneri and Kavaraipettai railway stations.

The line block is scheduled from 1:20 pm to 5:20 pm.

To accommodate passengers, the Southern Railway has announced that 10 special trains will be operated today between Chennai Central and Ponneri, Minjur, and Ennore.