Begin typing your search...

    EMUs on Moore Market Complex – Gummidipundi section cancelled; special trains to operate

    The line block is scheduled from 1:20 pm to 5:20 pm.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 March 2025 10:23 AM IST
    EMUs on Moore Market Complex – Gummidipundi section cancelled; special trains to operate
    X
    File pic of a Chennai EMU train

    CHENNAI: Several EMU trains operating on the Moore Market Complex (MMC) – Gummidipundi and Sullurupetta sections will be fully cancelled on Thursday due to a line block in the Chennai Central – Gudur section between Ponneri and Kavaraipettai railway stations.

    The line block is scheduled from 1:20 pm to 5:20 pm.

    To accommodate passengers, the Southern Railway has announced that 10 special trains will be operated today between Chennai Central and Ponneri, Minjur, and Ennore.

    EMU trainsMoore Market ComplexGummidipundiKavarapettaiminjur
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X