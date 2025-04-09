Begin typing your search...

    9 April 2025
    EMUs on Central-Gudur section partially cancelled on April 9
    CHENNAI: Several EMUs operated on Chennai Central-Gudur section would be fully/partially cancelled owing to line block permitted in Chennai Central – Gudur section between Ponneri and Kavaraipettai Railway Stations from 9 am to 3 pm (6 hours) on April 10 and 12.

    Chennai Beach-Gummidipundi EMU leaving Beach station at 9.40 am and 12.40 pm, Moore Market Complex (MMC)-Sullurupeta EMU leaving MMC at 10:15 am, 12.10 pm, and 1.05 pm, Moore Market Complex-Gummidipundi EMU leaving MMC at 10:30 am and 11.35 am, and Moore Market Complex-Avadi MEMU passenger leaving MMC at 11.40 pm will be fully cancelled on April 10 and 12.

    Sullurupeta-Nellore MEMU passenger leaving Sullurupeta at 3:50 pm, Gummidipundi-Chennai Beach EMU leaving Gummidipundi at 10.55 am, 2.30 pm, and 3.15 pm, Sullurupeta-Moore Market Complex EMU leaving Sullurupeta at 11.45 am, 1.15 pm, 3.10 pm, and 9 pm, Gummidipundi-Moore Market Complex EMU leaving Gummidipundi at 1 pm, and Nellore-Sullurpeta MEMU passenger leaving Nellore at 6:45 pm will be fully cancelled on April 10 and 12.

    Chengalpattu-Gummidipundi EMU leaving Chengalpattu at 9:55 am, and Gummidipundi-Tambaram EMU leaving Gummidipundi at 3 pm will be partially cancelled between Gummidipundi and Beach stations.

    In lieu of the above cancelled EMU/MEMU trains, passenger specials will be operated on April 10 and 12 from MMC to Ponneri, MMC to Minjur, Beach to Ponneri, and Minjur to MMC on the aforesaid days.

    Train ServicesEMU trainsSouthern RailwayChennai Central
