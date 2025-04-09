EMUs on Central-Gudur section partially cancelled on April 9

CHENNAI: Several EMUs operated on Chennai Central-Gudur section would be fully/partially cancelled owing to line block permitted in Chennai Central – Gudur section between Ponneri and Kavaraipettai Railway Stations from 9 am to 3 pm (6 hours) on April 10 and 12.

Chennai Beach-Gummidipundi EMU leaving Beach station at 9.40 am and 12.40 pm, Moore Market Complex (MMC)-Sullurupeta EMU leaving MMC at 10:15 am, 12.10 pm, and 1.05 pm, Moore Market Complex-Gummidipundi EMU leaving MMC at 10:30 am and 11.35 am, and Moore Market Complex-Avadi MEMU passenger leaving MMC at 11.40 pm will be fully cancelled on April 10 and 12.

Sullurupeta-Nellore MEMU passenger leaving Sullurupeta at 3:50 pm, Gummidipundi-Chennai Beach EMU leaving Gummidipundi at 10.55 am, 2.30 pm, and 3.15 pm, Sullurupeta-Moore Market Complex EMU leaving Sullurupeta at 11.45 am, 1.15 pm, 3.10 pm, and 9 pm, Gummidipundi-Moore Market Complex EMU leaving Gummidipundi at 1 pm, and Nellore-Sullurpeta MEMU passenger leaving Nellore at 6:45 pm will be fully cancelled on April 10 and 12.

Chengalpattu-Gummidipundi EMU leaving Chengalpattu at 9:55 am, and Gummidipundi-Tambaram EMU leaving Gummidipundi at 3 pm will be partially cancelled between Gummidipundi and Beach stations.

In lieu of the above cancelled EMU/MEMU trains, passenger specials will be operated on April 10 and 12 from MMC to Ponneri, MMC to Minjur, Beach to Ponneri, and Minjur to MMC on the aforesaid days.