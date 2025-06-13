EMUs cancelled between Chennai Central-Gudur on June 14,16,19 for 3 hours

CHENNAI: Several EMUs and MEMUs operated in Chennai Central-Gudur section will be fully/partially cancelled due to line block permitted between Kavaraipettai and Gummidipundi Railway stations on June 14, 16 and 19 from 11:20 am to 3:20 pm (04 hours).

Chennai Beach – Gummidipundi local leaving Beach station at 9.40 am and 12.40 pm, Moore Market Complex (MMC) – Sullurupeta local leaving MMC at 10:15 am, 12.10 pm and 1.05 pm, Moore Market Complex – Gummidipundi local leaving MMC at 10:30 am and 11:35 am, Sullurupeta – Nellore MEMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 3.50 pm and Moore Market Complex – Avadi MEMU local leaving MMC at 11.40 pm would be fully cancelled.

Gummidipundi – Beach local leaving Gummidipundi at 10.55 am, Gummidipundi – Moore Market Complex local leaving Gummidipundi at 1 pm, 2.30 pm and 3.15 pm, Sullurupeta – Moore Market Complex local leaving Sullurupeta at 1.15 pm, 3.10 pm and 9 pm, and Nellore – Sullurupeta MEMU leaving Nellore at 6:45 pm would be fully cancelled.

Chengalpattu – Gummidipundi local leaving Chengalpattu at 9:55 am and Gummidipundi – Tambaram local leaving Gummidipundi at 3 pm will be partially cancelled between Beach station and Gummidipundi.

In lieu of the above cancelled trains, passenger specials will be operated on aforesaid days from MMC to Ponneri, MMC to Minjur, Beach to Ponneri, Ponneri to MMC and Minjur to MMC.