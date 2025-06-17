EMU trains on Chennai Central - Gudur section  cancelled for 5 hours on June 17

CHENNAI: Over 25 EMUs operated in the Chennai Central-Gudur section will be fully/partially cancelled due to line block permitted between Kavaraipettai and Gummidipundi stations from 9 am to 3 pm on June 19 (6 hours).

Moore Market Complex (MMC)-Gummidipundi local leaving MMC at 8.05 am, 9 am, 9.30 am, 10.30 am, and 11.35 am, Moore Market Complex-Sullurupeta local leaving MMC at 8.35 am, 10.15 am, 12.10 pm, and 1.05 pm, Chennai Beach-Gummidipundi local leaving Beach station at 9.40 am and 12.40 pm will be fully cancelled.

Sullurupeta-Nellore MEMU passenger leaving Sullurupeta at 3.50 pm, MMC-Avadi local leaving MMC at 11.40 pm, Gummidipundi-Moore Market Complex local leaving Gummidipundi at 9.55 am, 11.25 am, 12 pm, 1 pm, 2.30 pm, 3.15 pm, Gummidipundi-Chennai Beach local leaving Gummidipundi at 10.55 am, Sullurupeta-MMC local leaving Sullurupeta at 11.45 am, 1.15 pm, 3.10 pm and 9 pm, Nellore-Sullurupeta MEMU passenger leaving Nellore at 6.45 pm would be fully cancelled.

Chengalpattu-Gummidipundi local leaving Chengalpattu at 9.55 am and Gummidipundi-Tambaram local leaving Gummidipundi at 3 pm would be partially cancelled between Gummidipundi and Beach stations.

In lieu of the above cancelled EMU/MEMU trains, passenger specials will be operated from MMC to Minjur, MMC to Ennore, Chennai Beach to Minjur, Ennore to MMC, Minjur to MMC, leaving Minjur at 12.31 pm on June 19.