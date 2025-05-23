EMU trains on Chennai Central - Gudur section to be cancelled on May 24 and 26, check details here

CHENNAI: Around 19 EMUs operated on Chennai Central–Gudur section will be cancelled on May 24 and 26 owing to line block permitted in Chennai Central – Gudur section between Kavaraipettai and Ponneri railway stations on May 24 and 26 from 1:20 pm to 5:20 pm (4 hours).

Moore Market Complex (MMC)–Sullurupeta MEMU passenger leaving MMC at 5:40 am, 10.15 am, and 12.10 pm, and Sullurupeta–Nellore MEMU passenger leaving Sullurupeta at 8:10 am on May 24 and 26 would be fully cancelled.

MMC–Gummidipundi EMU local leaving MMC at 10:30 am, 11:35 am, and 1.40 pm, and Avadi-MMC MEMU passenger local leaving Avadi at 4:25 am, Beach-Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Beach station at 12.40 pm and 2.40 pm on May 24 and 26 would be fully cancelled.

Gummidipundi-MMC EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 1 pm, 2.30 pm, 3.15 pm and 3.45 pm, Sullurupeta - Moore Market Complex MEMU Passenger leaving Sullurupeta at 12:35hrs and 13.15 hrs, 15.10 hrs and Gummidipundi – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 16.30 hrs and Nellore - Sullurupeta MEMU Passenger leaving Nellore at 10:20 hrs on May 24 and 26 would be fully cancelled.

Chengalpattu-Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 9:55 am and Gummidipundi-Tambaram EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 3 pm would be partially cancelled between Gummidipundi and Beach stations.

Due to the above EMU/MEMU cancellations, passenger specials would be operated from MMC to Ponneri and Minjur, Beach to Ponneri, Ponneri to MMC, Minjur to MMC, Ennore to MMC and Ponneri to Beach station on May 24 and 26, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.