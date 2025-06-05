EMU trains on Chennai Central - Gudur section to be cancelled on June 5 and 7, check details here

CHENNAI: Several EMUs operated in the Central-Gudur section will be fully cancelled due to line block permitted in Central-Gudur section between Kavaraipettai and Gummidipundi stations on June 5 and 7 from 11:15 am to 3:15 pm (4 hours).

Chennai Beach-Gummidipundi EMU leaving Beach station at 9.40 am and 12.40 pm, Moore Market Complex (MMC)-Sullurupeta EMU leaving MMC at 10:15 am, 12.10 pm and 1.05 pm, MMC-Gummidipundi EMU leaving MMC at 10:30 am and 11.35 am, and MMC-Avadi EMU leaving MMC at 11.40 pm on June 5 and 7 would be fully cancelled.

Sullurupeta-Nellore MEMU leaving Sullurupeta at 3.50 pm, Gummidipundi-Beach EMU leaving Gummidipundi at 10.55 am, Gummidipundi-MMC local leaving Gummidipundi at 1 pm, 2.30 pm, 3.15 pm, Sullurupeta-MMC local leaving Sullurupeta at 1.15 pm, 3.10 pm, 9 pm and Nellore-Sullurupeta MEMU leaving Nellore at 6:45 pm on June 5 and 7 would be fully cancelled.

Chengalpattu-Gummidipundi EMU leaving Chengalpattu at 9:55 am and Gummidipundi -Tambaram EMU leaving Gummidipundi at 3 pm would be partially cancelled between Gummidipundi and Beach stations.

In lieu of the above cancelled services, passenger specials would be operated from MMC to Ponneri, MMC to Minjur, Beach to Ponneri, Ponneri to MMC and Minjur to MMC, a release from Southern Railway said.