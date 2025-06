EMU trains on Chennai Central - Gudur section cancelled for line block on June 9, 12

CHENNAI: EMUs operated on Chennai – Gudur section will be cancelled due to the line block permitted in the Chennai Central – Gudur section between Kavaraipettai and Gummidipundi Railway stations on June 9 from 11.20 am to 3.20 pm.

Chennai Beach - Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 09.40 am, 12.40 pm, Moore Market Complex (MMC) – Sullurupeta EMU local leaving MMC at 10.15 am, 12.10 pm, 1.05 pm and Moore Market Complex - Gummidipundi EMU local leaving MMC at 10.30 am and 11.35 am on June 9 and 12 would be fully cancelled, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

Sullurupeta - Nellore MEMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 3.50 pm, Moore Market Complex - Avadi MEMU local leaving MMc at 11.40 pm, Gummidipundi - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 10.55 am, Gummidipundi - MMC EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 1 pm, 2.30 pm, 3.15 pm, Sullurupeta - MMC EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 1.15 pm, 3.10 pm, 9 pm and Nellore - Sullurupeta MEMU Passenger leaving Nellore at 6.45 pm would be cancelled on June 9 and 12.

Chengalpattu – Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 9.55 am and Gummidipundi - Tambaram EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 3 pm would be partially cancelled between Gummidipundi and Chennai Beach.

In lieu of the above cancelled EMU/MEMU trains, passenger specials will be operated on June 9 and 12 from MMC to Ponneri and Minjur, Chennai Beach to Ponneri, Ponneri to MMC and Minjur to MMC.

Change in the pattern of train services

Chennai: Train no. 16127 Chennai Egmore – Guruvayur Express scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 10.20 am on June 8, 15 and 22 will be rescheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 11 am (late by 40 mins) on account of fixed time corridor block approved for facilitating engineering works over various section in Chennai Division.