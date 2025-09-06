EMU trains cancelled in in Chennai Central – Gudur section on Sunday

CHENNAI: Several EMU trains are fully cancelled in Chennai Central – Gudur section on September 7 (Sunday) owing to engineering works . Passenger special trains would be operated in lieu of the cancelled trains, said a Southern Railway press release.

Chennai Beach - Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 6:45 pm, 8:00 pm, 9 :20 pm, Moore Market Complex - Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 7:35 pm, 11: 20 pm, Gummidipundi - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 7:35 pm, 8 : 35 pm are fully cancelled on Sunday. Gummidipundi - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 8:15 pm. 9 :25 pm, 10: 30 pm, Sullurupeta - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 8:35 pm are also cancelled for the works.

In lieu of the cancelled EMU trains passenger specials will be operated on Sunday. Chennai Beach - Minjur, leaving Chennai Beach at 6:45 pm, 9 :20 pm Moore Market Complex - Minjur, leaving Moore Market Complex at 7:35 pm, Minjur - Chennai Beach, leaving Minjur at 8:04 pm, Minjur - Moore Market Complex, leaving Minjur at 8:44 pm, 9 : 56 pm, Sullurupeta - Gummidipundi, leaving Sullurupeta at 8:35 pm would be operated as passenger specials, added the release.