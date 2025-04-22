Begin typing your search...

    EMU train derails near Royapuram; no casualties reported

    The derailment occurred between Royapuram and Chennai Beach station.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|22 April 2025 1:19 PM IST
    Visual from the accident spot

    CHENNAI: A EMU train travelling from Avadi towards Chennai Beach derailed near Royapuram station on Tuesday.

    According to a Maalaimalar report, the derailment occurred between Royapuram and Chennai Beach station.

    Two pairs of wheels from the third coach of the train slipped off the track.

    Since the train was moving at a moderate speed at the time of the incident, no injuries were reported among the passengers.

    EMU train accidentEMU trainTrain Derailed
    Online Desk

